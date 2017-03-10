Any Bite To Go With That Bark? Nissan Releases Images Of The Nismo Leaf EV

This so-called Leaf Nismo is now officially happening, at least as a concept. Auto Express was at a Nissan presentation and managed to snap an image of what was on the big screen, which quickly found its way to Twitter. That image is the Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept, which will debut later this month at the Tokyo Motor Show. Only hours after that image went up, Nissan released official images of its own.















A month ago we learned that Nissan was dead serious about launching a performance version of its second generation Leaf.This so-called Leaf Nismo is now officially happening, at least as a concept. Auto Express was at a Nissan presentation and managed to snap an image of what was on the big screen, which quickly found its way to Twitter. That image is the Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept, which will debut later this month at the Tokyo Motor Show. Only hours after that image went up, Nissan released official images of its own.



