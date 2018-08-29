Any Takers? Top Line QX80 Limited SUV To Come In At $91,095

Full-size luxury SUVs keep getting pricier, and Infiniti is getting in on the action with the introduction of the QX80 Limited. The top-of-the-line trim is new for 2019, and its pricing just released places it not only as the most expensive model Infiniti offers, but likely its most expensive ever.

Where the base QX80 Luxe starts at $65,100, the new Limited model carries a handsome price tag of $89,800. Factor in the mandatory $1,295 destination charge, as CarsDirect points out, and you’re looking at a massive $91,095.