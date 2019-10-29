Apple Co-founder, Steve Wozniak, Backs Up Off Fully Autonomous Vehicles — Are You As Doubtful As He Is?

Over the past 24 — or so — months, autonomous vehicles have become all the rage. Hell, it's all many automotive publications are talking about.



And, they're not alone. Automobile manufacturers have been dialing up the rhetoric related to fully autonomous autos as well. Some have even said that fully autonomous vehicles will be here soon.



Frankly, this always put me off. That's because I have worked in the artificial intelligence space for about 10 years and it's difficult getting AI-powered software to work correctly in business-to-business (B2B) situations. FORGET about an auto that has to process countless variables and think as fast as a human brain in unpredictable scenarios, like driving down a highway.



It turns out that Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, is starting to see the same thing. Woz has backed off of fully autonomous vehicles to the extent that he even questions if it will ever happen.



While one could doubt Woz's hot take in this situation, you do have to keep in mind that he is a coder, by nature, and he understands the limits of algorithms to a certain extent. While he has been wrong about predictions in the past, I have yet to see wrong in matters related to code.



So, I've got to ask: Are YOU doubtful that automakers will deliver FULLY autonomous vehicles?







There was a time when Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was a believer in fully autonomous vehicles. These robotic cruisers would read and react to the road like humans, he said, and wouldn't need a steering wheel. Wozniak hoped Apple, which had been rumored over the years to be working on a self-driving car project, would be the one to build it. But he has since tempered his expectations...

..."I stepped way back [on] this idea of Level 5. I've really given up," Wozniak said during the J.D. Power Auto Revolution conference in Las Vegas last week. "I don't even know if that will happen in my lifetime..."



