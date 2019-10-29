Apple Co-founder, Steve Wozniak, Backs Up Off Fully Autonomous Vehicles — Are You As Doubtful As He Is?

Agent00R submitted on 10/29/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:01:08 AM

3 user comments | Views : 1,218 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: europe.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Over the past 24 — or so — months, autonomous vehicles have become all the rage.

Hell, it's all many automotive publications are talking about.

And, they're not alone. Automobile manufacturers have been dialing up the rhetoric related to fully autonomous autos as well. Some have even said that fully autonomous vehicles will be here soon.

Frankly, this always put me off. That's because I have worked in the artificial intelligence space for about 10 years and it's difficult getting AI-powered software to work correctly in business-to-business (B2B) situations. FORGET about an auto that has to process countless variables and think as fast as a human brain in unpredictable scenarios, like driving down a highway.

It turns out that Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, is starting to see the same thing. Woz has backed off of fully autonomous vehicles to the extent that he even questions if it will ever happen.

While one could doubt Woz's hot take in this situation, you do have to keep in mind that he is a coder, by nature, and he understands the limits of algorithms to a certain extent. While he has been wrong about predictions in the past, I have yet to see wrong in matters related to code.

So, I've got to ask: Are YOU doubtful that automakers will deliver FULLY autonomous vehicles?



There was a time when Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was a believer in fully autonomous vehicles.

These robotic cruisers would read and react to the road like humans, he said, and wouldn't need a steering wheel. Wozniak hoped Apple, which had been rumored over the years to be working on a self-driving car project, would be the one to build it.

But he has since tempered his expectations...

..."I stepped way back [on] this idea of Level 5. I've really given up," Wozniak said during the J.D. Power Auto Revolution conference in Las Vegas last week.

"I don't even know if that will happen in my lifetime..."



Read Article


Apple Co-founder, Steve Wozniak, Backs Up Off Fully Autonomous Vehicles — Are You As Doubtful As He Is?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

SanJoseDriver

I respect the Woz, heck I even have his business card. However, he's wrong in this case. Waymo is already doing Level 4 drives with no safety driver in Arizona for hundreds of customers. They'll be stuck at Level 4 for a while since they are hard-coding in specific routes and actions. Tesla is taking the more hardcore approach and using true machine learning and data crunching to get to Level 5 and build a solution that should work on any road with any situation thrown at it (eventually).

By the end of next year, I think parts of the country will be able to use their phone to hail either an autonomous Waymo or Tesla. By the end of 2021, I'd expect full service for both and maybe some other starting to do paid betas. It might take 10 years to get to true Level 5, but we're closer than most think.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/29/2019 12:56:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

FAQMD

Click ...

Are YOU doubtful that automakers will deliver FULLY autonomous vehicles?

FYI - There is not now and never will be any "FULLY autonomous vehicles" ... The gov will know exactly where you are at all times and will decide how and when you get to wherever you think you're going. There is nothing autonomous about that ... ha, ha, ha

Only a foolish and ignorant public would go for "FULLY autonomous vehicles".

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/29/2019 12:59:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

60 years ago people were afraid to use phones because they thought they might be wiretapped...

...today: "Hey wiretap, what's the weather like outside?"

I hear you, but we have become that foolish and ignorant already.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/29/2019 2:19:00 AM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]