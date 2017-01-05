Apple Urges California To Make Self Driving Data Public

Apple Inc urged California to toughen up its proposed policy on testing self-driving cars, a move that would result in more public data that could help Apple catch up to rivals in the self-driving space by giving it a better window into their strengths and weaknesses.



In a letter made public on Friday, Apple suggested a series of changes to the draft policy that is under development and said it looks forward to working with California and others "so that rapid technology development may be realized while ensuring the safety of the traveling public."



Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google parent company Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Ford Motor Co (F.N), Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL], Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) and others also filed comments suggesting changes.





