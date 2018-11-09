Are Automakers MISSING The LITTLE Details That Make The Difference NEEDED In A Forward-thinking EV?

One of the things I love about AutoSpies is twofold:



Firstly, we have a relatively active batch of commenters. You may love/hate the users but there's one thing that's certain: The opinions held by our user base are strong.



Second, users have the opportunity to "vote" for comments they agree/disagree with. Every now and then there's a strong opinion that gets brutal feedback.



This happened recently when a user noted that the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQC had a rather large start/stop button on its dash, which rockreid pointed out: What are you starting, exactly? Then they noted that the traditional automakers are essentially archaic whereas Tesla takes a different approach that lacks a key fob. A Model 3 owner simply gets in the vehicle, which recognizes the app on your mobile phone or credit card key, and you simply just put the car in drive — off you go.



Here's the thing, Spies: I think many people got hung up on the fact he trashed the start/stop button. What the user, rockreid, was getting is straightforward: The usual suspects are still thinking traditionally when there should be a greater emphasis on innovation within these all-new, forward-thinking vehicles.



I don't think he's wrong. At all.



Another example is found with the displays being equipped in today's latest and greatest vehicles. Tesla's incredibly large monitors have connected with the market. Some automakers have recognized this and have done their best to mimic Tesla's move. Other automakers still are putting square, 8-inch monitors in their latest and greatest vehicles that feature fuzzy resolution that looks home in an early 2000s projector screen.



Where's the retina displays and fluid video graphics? You won't find that in today's Hyundais/Kias, Toyota/Lexus or Ford vehicles.



THINK: In Porsche's more hardcore vehicles like the Boxster Spyder and GT3 RS, the company ditches the door handles in favor of nylon door pulls and even the marque's logo is changed from an emblem to a sticker. Do either really save weight? No! It's merely done as a reminder that you're operating something different from the norm.



All that said, I've got to ask: Are the usual suspects MISSING the LITTLE details that make the difference NEEDED in a forward-thinking, EV? Do things like key fobs and displays matter to YOU?





