A woman driving a stolen RV with two dogs in her lap led police on a wild 60mph chase through the streets of Santa Clarita, near Los Angeles in Southern California on Tuesday evening.



The DUI suspect has been identified as Julie Ann Rainbird, 52, of Winnetka, by the California Highway Patrol. Authorities say she stole the Giant RV in Downey, California.



She launched the bizarre chase around 7pm when authorities tried to pull the vehicle over.





