Are Classic Car Values Going To Go The Way Of Old Cell Phones?

In a latest series of data, it turns out that classic car values took a significant hit this past September.



This comes as a bit of a surprise given the vintage automotive market in recent years. That's because the market's been on fire. If you look at the price of Ferraris and Porsches, for example, there was money to be made.



As I pointed out in a thread the other day, even the 308/328 saw a price hike!



But according to the latest reports, September marked the first decline in these values. So, are we seeing a big reset on its way?



In a story from across the pond, one of the reasons for this reset could be because caring for a vintage automobile requires a skilled mechanic. There's two problems with this. The younger generation doesn't have patience for this as they're used to technology at their fingertips. The second factor is that skilled mechanics are dwindling with age — this means it will become harder to care for these fragile goods.



So, we've got to ask: Are classic car values heading for a HUGE dip a la old cell phones that become essentially worthless over time due to tech?





...In September, Coutts reported a 10.4 per cent decline in the value of vintage motors over the past 12 months.



Since 2005, restored classics have shown to hold their value better than rare coins and other antique buys, but a lack of knowledgeable mechanics has seen this fall away.



In particular, classic models such as Ferrari, Aston Martin, Jaguar and Porsche, whose prices have risen more than 332 per cent and more than any other category in the last 10 years, significantly dropped in value...



Read Article