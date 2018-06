Heavy discounts of up to $16,000 per vehicle are fueling a truck war among full-size pickups sold in the United States by the Detroit 3, a Reuters analysis shows.

Strong U.S. sales this year of the highly profitable big pickups have helped offset lagging passenger car sales.

But it is not clear how much of the truck demand is linked directly to ample factory incentives and dealer discounts, or how far sales might decline without those subsidies.