Are Minimalist Car Interiors Just Another Passing Fad?

The rot set in before the new Golf, but it’s the new VW Golf Mk8 that’s really irked me. Even Volkswagen – which is about as open to sweeping controversial design changes as FBI agents are to fancy dress Fridays – has decided the Golf is officially Too Clever For Buttons. And it’s got rid of the lot.

If you want to adjust the temperature inside the new Golf, you slide your finger along a touch-sensitive gutter. Fancy a warm bum? The heated seat menu now lives in the touchscreen. A song you like’s just come on the radio – the volume depends on another touchpad. Everything else? Touchscreen. Except the hazard warning lights, and you get the sense VW begrudgingly kept that button because it was told to by The Powers That Be.