Are THESE The BEST V8s? Can YOU Do Better?

When I think of a V8 engine, a couple of things come to mind.



A lot of noise. A lot of performance. And, bang for the buck — although this doesn't always hold true.

Having said that, the folks over at Evo magazine decided to put together a list of their favorite V8 powerplants from recent years and I wanted to run it past the Spies. Do YOU agree with this grouping? Is there one or more insanely great V8s missing from this list?

What say you, Spies?

An excerpt from Evo's piece:


...With a packed catalogue of fabulous V8s to choose between, the engines in our ‘best’ list represent the team’s favourites from the modern era. You’ll note a couple of common threads, but also a wide variation of applications, sources and characters. Few are about outright speed, and most specialised specifically for a performance car application.

So in no particular order, these are our favourite V8 engines, and the cars they’re found in. This is not based on power outputs, efficiency or unique attributes, but what makes them the defining aspect of many of the cars they feature in, starting with something particularly Speciale...


Here's the list of the best V8s:

  • F136 — 2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale
  • 2UR-GSE — 2017 Lexus LC500
  • 4.2 FSi 32V — 2007 Audi R8
  • S65 — 2007 BMW M3 (E92)
  • S62 — 1998 BMW M5 (E39)
  • M159 — 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series
  • Voodoo — 2015 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R
  • LS7 — 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28
  • AJ133 — 2018 Jaguar XE SVR Project 8
  • F154 — 2019 Ferrari F8 Tributo
So, Spies, where do YOU stand? Have any legendary V8s been left out? Can YOU do better?

 



PUGPROUD

While there are lots of great V8's, only one combines the best of power, torque, reliability, low maintenance, and cost than a Chevy V8.

Posted on 9/22/2019 4:43:01 PM   

