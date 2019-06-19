Are Tesla's Fire Problems A Cause For Concern?

Why are Teslas catching fire? It’s a question we’ve asked Tesla repeatedly only to be met with the same answer: We’re looking into it, and by the way, gas cars catch fire too.

Then, silence. 

There are over 270 million cars on the road in the United States, and the vast majority of them run on gasoline. It's flammable, sure, but the fact that an equivalent majority of vehicle fires involve gas-powered cars is also a function of their monopoly. So it's worth taking a step back and looking at how in recent months, with over half a million Teslas on the road at this point, the number of spontaneous fires involving the Model 3, S, and X seems to be increasing. 



80Ho

No concern for Tesla, since buying a Tesla is a BETA testing program.

80Ho

Posted on 6/19/2019 10:35:32 AM   

atc98092

The author of that article is decidedly anti-Tesla. Although I agree that fires that occur without being caused by a collision need to be evaluated and hopefully completely eliminated, there are still far more car fires from non-EVs, and once they get going the gasoline turns them into infernos.

atc98092

Posted on 6/19/2019 10:51:39 AM   

Truthy

That is a nonsense comparison. There are many orders of magnitude more ICE vehicles in the US and some very old. There are essentially zero from a statistical standpoint spontaneous fires from ICE or competitive EV makes.
80ho's comment is correct in the Elon uses consumers to beta test their cars. And Elon touts range, but is doing so at the expense of safety.

Truthy

Posted on 6/19/2019 11:14:32 AM   

