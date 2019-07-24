Are We In A USED Car Bubble OR Is This A Sign Of Things To Come?

As vehicles advance along the lines of technology and become less driver-oriented, it's inevitable that prices for more pure autos go up. But, I think it may be safe to say that things have gotten a bit out of hand.



We've seen specific markets go crazy. Take, for example, Ferrari and Porsche.



Ferraris that were once selling for $100,000 are now commanding premiums from around 2.5x to 3x. And, Porsche? When the 993 generation 911 Turbo S models are being sold for nearly $300,000 you have to take a second to stop and look around.



The latest example comes from the BMW world. An E46 M3, which is largely considered the best M3 there is at this stage, just sold for a staggering $90,000. And here's the kicker: It was highly modified to essentially be as close to a CSL as possible — reminder: The CSL was never imported to the US market.



Is this the ultimate sign of a used car bubble OR is it merely a sign of things to come?



What say you, Spies?







This 2003.5 BMW M3 coupe is finished in Laguna Seca Blue over black and shows just over 16k miles. Power is provided by a 3.2-liter inline-six paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, and modifications consist of OEM CSL exterior components, Brembo brakes, JRZ RS1 coilovers, adjustable sway bars, 19″ RAC RG4 wheels, Recaro Sportster CS seats, a Beisan Systems VANOS unit, and Turner Motorsports subframe reinforcements. A BMW Inspection II was reportedly conducted at 14k miles in 2017, and the car was acquired by the seller in early 2019. This E46 M3 is offered with a Carfax report and a clean California title in the seller’s name...



