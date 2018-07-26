Are We On The Verge Of MASS Consolidation In The Automotive Industry? Who Do YOU Want To See Team Up?

In the business world there's a bunch of extremely tough businesses to run and operate. One is a restaurant. Another is an automaker.



Auto manufacturing is incredibly difficult simply because it's so capital intensive. Not only do you have to build the damn things, but you have to think about factories — tooling/retooling — and then there's whole distribution and retail component.



And from where we're sitting, it seems like there's a bunch of automakers that just aren't making the cut these days. We won't name names at the moment, but we're pretty sure you already have an idea. That said, there only seems to be one way this ends: Massive consolidation.



This wouldn't be the first time, either. It seems to be a cyclical happening in the automotive space.



All that said, we're curious: IF there's a massive consolidation in the automotive space, WHO do YOU want to see team up to make some killer products?





