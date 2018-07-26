Are We On The Verge Of MASS Consolidation In The Automotive Industry? Who Do YOU Want To See Team Up?

Agent00R submitted on 7/26/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:56:42 PM

0 user comments | Views : 462 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In the business world there's a bunch of extremely tough businesses to run and operate.

One is a restaurant. Another is an automaker.

Auto manufacturing is incredibly difficult simply because it's so capital intensive. Not only do you have to build the damn things, but you have to think about factories — tooling/retooling — and then there's whole distribution and retail component.

And from where we're sitting, it seems like there's a bunch of automakers that just aren't making the cut these days. We won't name names at the moment, but we're pretty sure you already have an idea. That said, there only seems to be one way this ends: Massive consolidation.

This wouldn't be the first time, either. It seems to be a cyclical happening in the automotive space.

All that said, we're curious: IF there's a massive consolidation in the automotive space, WHO do YOU want to see team up to make some killer products?



Are We On The Verge Of MASS Consolidation In The Automotive Industry? Who Do YOU Want To See Team Up?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]