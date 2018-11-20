Are YOU A Fan Of "New Car Smell?" Well, It May Be Going Away If Ford Gets It Right...

Ford Motor Co.

has filed a patent application for an odor-removal process that eliminates the new car smell after a vehicle has been purchased.

This is the latest attempt in an industry effort to accommodate consumer tastes in different parts of the world: Consumers in China say they hate the new car smell.

“Unpleasant interior smell/odor remains the top industry problem in that market,” said Brent Gruber, senior director, global automotive, at J.D. Power. “To put that in context, it is nearly double the problem rate of the second most prevalent problem, excessive fuel consumption..."



User Comments

MDaringer1

Maybe if it smelled like fish guts they would like it.

MDaringer1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/20/2018 7:49:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

We already have LOTS of ways to introduce new fragrances into rooms, buildings, even outhouses - and have had for decades. I do not see the need for another

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 11/20/2018 8:00:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

