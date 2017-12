Two of the biggest things you hear about buying an all-new car are the following:



1) Buy at the end of the month; and,



2) Buy at the end of the year.



I am not sure it's necessarily in your best interest to do the above, however, we're a bit curious: IF you're an end of the year buyer, what are your top tips going into the dealership?



Think of this as a crowdsourcing experiment, Spies! Give us the details and spread the holiday spirit.



Let us know in the comments below.