Are YOU Ready To Ditch Your Car Key For Your iPhone? iOS 13.4 Aims To Take This Tech MAINSTREAM...

If you've been wanting to ditch your car keys, it seems that their days are numbered. Well, at least if you have an iPhone or Apple Watch.



That's because the latest reports indicate that iOS 13.4, which does not have an official release date as of now, will have a "CarKey" API. This is known because the beta version has been shipped to developers to tinker with.



Apple is already involved with a variety of automakers in the Car Connectivity Consortium, which this is speculated to have been the result of that partnership. The goal is to move away from manufacturer-specific apps and leverage near-field communication (NFC) technology via a user's phone/watch (using the Wallet app) instead.



The cool part? You can share this ability among family and friends. Choose wisely, Spies!



Having said that, we've got to ask: Are YOU ready to ditch your keys?







Apple today released the first beta version of iOS 13.4 for developers, and now 9to5Mac has found evidence of a new feature that will make it possible to use the iPhone as a car key, and more.



iOS 13.4 contains references to a “CarKey” API, which will make it possible to use the iPhone and also the Apple Watch to unlock, lock, and start a car. According to the system’s internal files, users will be able to use CarKey in NFC-compatible cars, as they only need to hold the device near the vehicle to use it as a key.



It will not be necessary to authenticate with Face ID, similar to what happens with Express Transit Cards. This also means that the feature will work even with iPhone or Apple Watch out of battery...



