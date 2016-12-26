Are YOU Surprised? Japanese Automakers DOMINATE Top 10 List Of Cars Kept 10+ Years

In the past several months I've been having a lot of my fellow colleagues approaching me for car buying advice and tips. It's been a lot of fun and, frankly, frustrating at times.



That's because everyone tells you a story, you listen, you invest time into providing solid answers and then they go do whatever they'd like anyhow. To me it doesn't steam my clams too much, mostly because an automobile is typically a household's second largest purchase. Hell, people should buy what they want most.



But don't tell me you need a seven seater and come home with something that's uncomfortable to seat even five after visiting just one dealership.



One of the common threads during all of my conversations with my coworkers is that they want to buy and hold onto their vehicle for about 10 years. Considering all the technology these days and complexity involved in automobiles, I am not a betting man when it comes to reliability.



Whenever it comes to reliability though I always steer my friends and family to Japanese cars. Have I been onto something or DEAD wrong?



Well, a website called iSeeCars published some findings after analyzing used car data from January to October. After parsing through 2.5 million cars with model years 1981-2006, this is what it found. Below are the Top 10 vehicles that owners are keeping for 10 plus years.



If you click "Read Article" below you can see how the data is sliced in other ways but this is the most critical measure, at least the way I perceive it. So, are YOU surprised?





Top 10 Cars Owners Keep for At Least 10 Years Rank Car % Original Owners Keeping Car for 10+ Years Compared to Average 1 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 32.1% 2.5x 2 Toyota Prius 32.0% 2.5x 3 Toyota Highlander 29.0% 2.2x 4 Toyota Sienna 28.7% 2.2x 5 Honda Pilot 27.2% 2.1x 6 Honda CR-V 25.2% 2.0x 7 Toyota RAV4 24.9% 1.9x 8 Subaru Forester 24.2% 1.9x 9 Lexus RX (hybrid) 24.1% 1.9x 10 Honda Odyssey 24.0% 1.9x Average for All Cars 12.9% –





