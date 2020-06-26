Are You As Excited As US For Active Drive Assist On The 2021 Ford F-150? If SO, There's A CATCH, A BIG One.

As I look back on last night's 2021 Ford F-150 launch, I was excited by a lot of the new technologies and features.



Like the full reclining bed style seats, on board power generator, new digital cluster and nav screen.



But none excited me more than Active drive Assist.



Full 2021 Ford F-150 Photo Gallery



F-150 also adds 10 new driver-assist features and is the only pickup to offer Active Drive Assist, which allows for hands-free driving on more than 100,000 miles of divided highways in all 50 states and Canada. Its advanced driver-facing camera tracks head position and driver eye gaze to enable hands-free driving when available. It allows owners on certain sections of pre-mapped, divided highways to drive with their hands off the steering wheel – if they continue to pay attention to the road ahead – granting them an additional level of comfort during long drives.



But there IS a catch and here it is:



The Active Drive Assist prep kit contains the hardware required for this feature, while the software to enable functionality, expected in the third quarter of the 2021 calendar year, will be delivered by over-the-air update or dealer visit. Separate payment will be required to activate full functionality at that time.



Well that sucks. I buy the truck and take delivery say in November of this year and I can't use the the feature I wanted MOST for over a YEAR?



Other new available features include Intersection Assist, which detects oncoming traffic while the driver is attempting a left turn. If there is risk of a collision with an oncoming vehicle, F-150 will apply the brakes to mitigate or avoid it. F-150 is the only light-duty full-size pickup with available Active Park Assist 2.0, which handles all steering, shifting, braking and accelerator controls during a parallel or perpendicular parking maneuver while the driver holds down a button.



So tell us...Knowing THIS, would you hold off on buying one until it's fully available? Or just hold out for CyberTruck seeing that will coincide with the Tesla launch.



Spies, discuss...Also, here is a quick video showcasing the 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum.







