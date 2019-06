The number of updates to the 2020 Lexus GX 460 can be counted on your fingers, but perhaps the most obvious one is the spindle grille. Or Predator-face, depending on your choice of science fiction. It’s less broken up by lines now, so it carries a similar effect to that of the Lexus minivan.



If you’ll kindly remember the 2019 version, that grille was broken up by a bunch of silver lines and then one larger, gray plastic line. It looked kind of a strangely shaped HVAC vent:



Read Article