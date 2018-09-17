Are You In? Audi On Demand Launches In Texas - $1395 A Month For A Personal Fleet Of 5 Different Models

After experimenting with Silvercar by Audi, the four-ringed automaker is playing a different strategy with Audi On Demand.

A monthly subscription service with similar traits to Care by Volvo, the program costs $1,395 per month and it’s available at five dealerships in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.

So what does Audi On Demand get you? First of all, the service covers the taxes, maintenance, and insurance of the car you fancy. Available choices include the A4 sedan, A5 convertible, S5 coupe, as well as the Q5 and Q7 crossover utility vehicles. The subscriber can keep the vehicle it chooses for up to six months, and as an added bonus, subscribers can change to a different vehicle twice per month.

User Comments

fiftyseven

Can't wait to hear their screams when they get levied a per mile road tax.

fiftyseven (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 1:04:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

fiftyseven

weird, wrong tread.

fiftyseven (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 1:05:17 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Hmm, a CAAS agreement as big as a mortgage payment was. I would be happy with a summer car and a winter SUV for a lower payment. I don't need to change things up twice a month.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 1:23:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TauronB2G

I can’t get on board with a subscription. So I’m going to pay 1400 a month for a car that I can least for between 400 and 1000? Naaaa I’m good.

TauronB2G (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 1:40:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

