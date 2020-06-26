Are You In? Germany Is Betting The Industry's Future On EV Vehicles

Earlier in June the German government announced a huge economic stimulus package with sweeping incentives pushing the country toward an electric transit future. In all, the country will be spending some 130 billion euros on an economic recovery plan that involves cash for Germans buying electric cars, a widespread growth of its charging infrastructure, and investment in public transit.

It makes sense that the country is doing what it can to push electrification. In addition to the country’s desire to lower its emissions totals, automakers like VW have leaned in to the whole EV thing, and what’s good for VAG is probably good for DE.