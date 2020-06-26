Are You In? Germany Is Betting The Industry's Future On EV Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 6/26/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:23:31 AM

4 user comments | Views : 742 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Earlier in June the German government announced a huge economic stimulus package with sweeping incentives pushing the country toward an electric transit future.

In all, the country will be spending some 130 billion euros on an economic recovery plan that involves cash for Germans buying electric cars, a widespread growth of its charging infrastructure, and investment in public transit.

It makes sense that the country is doing what it can to push electrification. In addition to the country’s desire to lower its emissions totals, automakers like VW have leaned in to the whole EV thing, and what’s good for VAG is probably good for DE.

Read Article


Are You In? Germany Is Betting The Industry's Future On EV Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Der Gestapo will make it so whether people want it or not.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2020 11:41:35 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

FAQMD

No, I'm not in ....

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2020 1:09:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

SuperCarEnthusiast

German government has some legislation that makes BEV mandatory!

SuperCarEnthusiast (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2020 2:41:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

This is what a logic approach to a big problem (pollution) looks like. Nice if your nation can afford to do so. The opposite of this is what is happening right now in the USA with likely 20 Million people walking around with the COVID-19 virus and cases spiking in Florida and Texas. Poor leadership leads to poor results. Better leadership leads to better results. Having intelligent citizens who can follow a plan helps too.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/26/2020 2:52:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]