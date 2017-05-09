Are You Interested? Volkswagen To Give Dealers First Shot At Selling Repaired Diesels

Volkswagen will give its dealers first rights to acquire hundreds of thousands of repaired diesel vehicles returned through their stores under recalls stemming from the company's diesel emissions scandal, brand leaders said here last week. Hinrich Woebcken, head of the VW's North America region, said the company is awaiting approval from regulators allowing the earliest recalled VW turbodiesels to be resold to consumers. Regulators have approved the fix, but have not given the green light to return them to dealers to repair and resell.



