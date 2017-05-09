Are You Interested? Volkswagen To Give Dealers First Shot At Selling Repaired Diesels

Agent009 submitted on 9/5/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:55:52 AM

1 user comments | Views : 540 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen will give its dealers first rights to acquire hundreds of thousands of repaired diesel vehicles returned through their stores under recalls stemming from the company's diesel emissions scandal, brand leaders said here last week.

Hinrich Woebcken, head of the VW's North America region, said the company is awaiting approval from regulators allowing the earliest recalled VW turbodiesels to be resold to consumers. Regulators have approved the fix, but have not given the green light to return them to dealers to repair and resell.



Read Article


Are You Interested? Volkswagen To Give Dealers First Shot At Selling Repaired Diesels

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

This is the WORST thing VW could do i.e. to sell the products that are a symbol of their criminal behavior. Even if they reduced the price by the depreciation hit that VWs take, you're still stuck with a high-maintenance machine that now no longer has the performance of the cheater dirty diesel. VW is either stupid or arrogant or more likely stupidly arrogant.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/5/2017 8:23:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]