There was so much discussion about the future of mobility and powertrains at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, but it’s always good to hear from a major automaker that, despite this massive technological expansion in such a short period of time, driving enthusiasts are still being taken care of. Speaking with BMW M boss Frank Van Meel last week in the Motor City, the future of the manual transmission in both BMW and its high-performance M cars was brought up.







Read Article