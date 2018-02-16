Are You Ready? Nissan Ramping Up Dramatic Changes In Interior Design

Nissan is set to beef up its interior design budget so future cars can better compete in an increasingly autonomous world where customers will care more about their cabins than in the past.

The new boss of the brand’s European design centre, Mamoru Aoki, told Auto Express that Nissan’s interiors are set to change dramatically, and soon.

“From 2020 it will be the real autonomous and electric vehicle era, so at that time I think we will not continue the current design direction,” he said.