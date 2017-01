Around 100 million cars from at least 13 manufacturers are set to be recalled after airbag supplier Takata conceded that it had hidden evidence of potentially lethal issues with its detonator system.

Last week Takata agreed to pay $1bn (£820m) in penalties - made up of a $25m fine, $125m compensation for people injured or killed by the airbags and $850m to car makers that used them. At least 12 deaths and 180 injuries have been attributed to the faults.