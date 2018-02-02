Are you willing to pay $225,000 for Rezvani’s 700 hp Beast Alpha X Blackbird?

What happens when an automaker builds a car inspired by the fastest plane in its time? Well, guess what? Here is Rezvani with its newest Beast Alpha X Blackbird, which was made with the phenomenal SR-72 Blackbird aircraft in mind.



This vehicle will not be easy to acquire as the automaker will only produce five of these roadsters. Each one comes with a $225,000 price tag. As early as now, the first ever model has already been reserved by MMA fighter Rampage Jackson, so there are only four left for grabs.



