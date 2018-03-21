Arizona Sees No Need To Reel In Self Driving Cars In Wake Of Fatality

Arizona officials said on Tuesday they saw no immediate need to tighten rules on the testing of self-driving cars in the state in reaction to a fatal accident involving an Uber autonomous vehicle that has focused attention on the safety of the new technology.



Meanwhile, Toyota Motor Corp said it will pause autonomous vehicle testing following Sunday’s accident in which an Uber Technologies Inc self-driving SUV struck and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona.

Automakers and tech companies are evaluating whether or not to suspend their autonomous vehicle programs in the wake of the first fatality involving a self-driving vehicle. Uber said on Monday it was suspending its own program.



