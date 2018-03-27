Arizona Suspends Uber Self Driving Program

The governor of Arizona on Monday suspended Uber's ability to test self-driving cars on public roads in the state following a fatal crash last week that killed a 49-year-old pedestrian.
The decision to block Uber Technologies Inc.'s is a blow to the ride-hailing company, which sees its future success reliant on driverless vehicles, and trails competitors such as Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo in developing the technology.
Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company's 200 self-driving vehicles and a staff of hundreds.
