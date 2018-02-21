Artist creates Shooting Brake version of 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Mercedes-Benz has not unveiled the A-Class Sedan yet, though we think that we will see it very soon because the automaker has already revealed the hatchback, and it should not be too long for the saloon to come out this year.



The Germany based automaker displayed a concept at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. But we have to agree that this model, in Shooting Brake guise, will be absolutely stunning. Aksyonov Nikita has already done the work for us. He released images of an A Class Shooting Brake that looks ready to enter production.

MDarringer

That's really unattractive.

