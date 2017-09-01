Artist imagines new Holden Commodore ute for Australia

The new Opel Insignia Grand Sport is here, and like every generation, it will share its underpinnings with overseas siblings Buick and Holden in the form of the Regal and the Commodore.

Both four- and five-door variations have already been confirmed, and we've seen both a coupe and hotter OPC version rendered – but is a ute possible?

If you ask rendering artist Theophilus Chin, anything is possible. That’s why he went to work on mocking up the proposed Holden Commodore ute using the smooth lines of the new Insignia. And it looks intriguing. The front fascia remains mostly untouched, as do the wheels, but the rear has been chopped and gutted in place of a truck bed.

