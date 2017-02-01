As 2016 Closes Scion Dies A Death Of Neglect And Empty Promises

Scion is no more.

Dead. Fin. We’ve seen this coming for years, but if we’re being honest, everyone should have seen it from day one. On Scion’s first official day of sales, in 2003, it sold a car called the xA. And the xA can explain the death of Scion, more than 12 years later.

I know it sounds absurd that a 12-year-old car, produced for only two years, could be responsible for the death of an entire brand. It’s not like all of Scion’s managers were mowed down by unintentionally-accelerating xAs, however much they may or may not have deserved it. It’s what it represented.


User Comments

MDarringer

The problem with Scion is that it was starved for product. They had a hit with the Xb and then ruined it with the replacement turd. The XA and the XD were horrible. The TC was allowed to get older than old. The FRS has been a mediocre seller and this year sales are WAY DOWN on it.

Now factor in the price fixing. Many customers went across the lot to look at a Toyota and were able to bargain the price. Of course, to move Scions, their prices had to be discounted to move the crap off the lot.

Scion wasn't frugal or sporty or cool or trendy or anything and it was pretty evident that Toyota was clueless as to what to do.

