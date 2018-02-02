As An Auto Exec, Is The BEST Strategy Going Forward To Replace Poor Selling Sedans With Crossovers/SUVs?

Looking around the automotive landscape these days, it seems that one thing holds true across just about every automaker. Sedan sales are down and sport-utility vehicles sales are up.



Frankly, this doesn't come as much of a surprise to us as we've been calling sedans stale for a bit now. That's why we've championed cars like the first-gen Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class and Audi A7.



They're different and they make you feel something.



Now with gas prices lower than they were, consumers have run back — in a BIG way — to SUVs. You just can't compare a standard sedan to something that has greater ride height, more space and more utility. There's no two ways about it, people like to 1) feel safe, and, 2) use their autos for as many things as possible.



Can you imagine trying to move Jimmy or Janie into their freshman dorm only with a BMW 5-Series at your disposal? You'll quickly find yourself at a U-Haul rental location.



Looking at brands like Acura, Cadillac and Infiniti, it seems like their SUVs are really the big winners — and, of course, they come with fatter margins. Given the market right now, and in the foreseeable future, is the BEST strategy as an auto executive to discontinue poorly selling sedans and replace them with crossovers and SUVs?



What say you, Spies?





