As Production Ramps Up Will There EVER Be Room For The $35K Tesla Model 3?

Tesla’s production ramp for the Model 3 has not been easy for the company.

Since starting the production of the electric sedan last year, the Model 3 ramp has been beset by multiple challenges, including bottlenecks in both the Fremont factory and Gigafactory 1. That said, Tesla appears to have hit its stride in manufacturing the electric sedan in Q3.

The company’s production and delivery numbers for the quarter are yet to be announced, but estimates, including those from Tesla’s staunchest critics from Wall Street, are high that the company has achieved its target of manufacturing and delivering more than 50,000 Model 3 in the third quarter. And this is despite the company only producing three variants of the electric sedan — the Long Range RWD, Dual Motor AWD, and Dual Motor Performance Model 3. The variant of the electric car that is designed to be a true disruptor in the auto industry — the $35,000 Standard trim Model 3 — is yet to enter production.



SanJoseDriver

Of course, and there will be a compact car even less than $35k at some point. If you're selling every $55k AWD variant you can make, I would focus on those first. Maybe allocate X/week for early reservation holders once the $35k version has a gross margin.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/3/2018 2:00:34 PM   

