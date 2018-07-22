As of yesterday, Mike Manley has taken over as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) CEO. While Manley has led Jeep to success, he does have big shoes to fill as he takes over for Sergio Marchionne.



That's because Marchionne increased FCA's valuation by 11x.



Certainly, that's a tough act to follow and investors around the globe were banking on some more of Marchionne's deal making ability to continue pushing the company forward. So, now what?



While some reports have indicated that FCA will continue to follow its plans, we're a bit curious, Spies: What would YOUR first move be if you were named the CEO of FCA?



Would you stay the course or make some moves?





