As The NEW Head Of FCA, Mike Manley Has BIG Shoes To Fill — What's YOUR First Move If It Were YOUR Decision?

Agent00R submitted on 7/22/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:13:38 PM

3 user comments | Views : 520 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As of yesterday, Mike Manley has taken over as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) CEO.

While Manley has led Jeep to success, he does have big shoes to fill as he takes over for Sergio Marchionne.

That's because Marchionne increased FCA's valuation by 11x.

Certainly, that's a tough act to follow and investors around the globe were banking on some more of Marchionne's deal making ability to continue pushing the company forward. So, now what?

While some reports have indicated that FCA will continue to follow its plans, we're a bit curious, Spies: What would YOUR first move be if you were named the CEO of FCA?

Would you stay the course or make some moves?



As The NEW Head Of FCA, Mike Manley Has BIG Shoes To Fill — What's YOUR First Move If It Were YOUR Decision?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Immediately secure a platform or merger or buyout partner.

One idea should be to rebadge Skodas and build them in Chattanooga as a stopgap.

Put Ram back at Dodge.

Dodge Pacifica not Chrysler Pacifica.

Kill Chrysler.

Chrysler Jeep dealers become Jeep dealers.

Bring the Jeep Yuntu from China.

Stop all development on Alfa-Romeo and Maserati and focus on product for Dodge.

Get a Dodge Expedition in production at any cost.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/22/2018 5:30:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

Clearly FCA would probably best be served with a merger with a company that does not have a major position in Europe or the US - where it is largely based. I supposed it could get a "car" manufacturer with presence in the USA - like Mazda or Honda - simply because its base is now Trucks and Like Vehicles. However - Gm is unlikely - GM has already spent the money to modernize it platforms and is doing so with its engines as well - and does not need anything FCA might offer.

Since Ram and Dodge are retailed at the same dealers for the parts - the combination of them is really no real benefit.

However - the "Chrysler" name has far too much value just to junk it - frankly I would combine it with Alfa and Maserati - making Chrysler the "AMerican" luxury car (In the US) - a reskin of the 300 - giving it Rolls or Bentley tye Styling would probably do well. THe old Mercedes platform it is on still works well - and they already have good engines in the Pentastar and Hemi.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 7/22/2018 5:43:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Vette71

Get ready for the Korean offer. They are waiting for the stock to drop and this event could cause that. The market was expecting Sergio to continue with a gradual transfer of power next year. Now this surprise. Better hire a banker/advisor to steer through this. Be ready to approach others (Chinese?) to get a bidding war going if necessary. US government and Trump will have something to say about Jeep (a USA icon like Harley) falling into Chinese or even Korean hands. Everything is negotiable!!

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/22/2018 5:50:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]