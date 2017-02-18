Aston Martin AM-RB 001 will rock a Cosworth 6.5-liter V12 engine

Aston Martin, Red Bull, Cosworth, Ricardo, and Multimatic. Seems like a match made in hypercar heaven. The first two have joined forces to create a high-performance machine that will have a magical 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. Speaking of power, Cosworth will be in charge of engineering a tailor-made 6.5-liter V12 naturally aspirated high-revving engine set to take advantage of the company’s F1 knowhow.



The newly developed twelve-cylinder is going to be linked to a paddle-shift, seven-speed transmission created specifically by Ricardo for the AM-RB 001, which is all set to use a carbon fiber MonoCell representing the work of Multimatic.



