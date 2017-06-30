Aston Martin Builds One-Off Crimson DB11 For Royal Regatta

Aston Martin is celebrating the ritzy Henley Royal Regatta by letting its design team loose on creating a one-off DB11 with parts from the company’s Q customization division. The high-class coupe will be on display during the boating event that runs from June 28 to July 2.



On the outside, the sophisticated DB11 features Diavolo Red paint with Satin Scintilla Silver accents on the roof and pillars. Copious satin-finished carbon fiber trim decorates the body, including the front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser, side strakes, hood blades, mirror caps, and badges. For a dark aesthetic, the coupe features 20-inch gloss black wheels with diamond-turned faces and smoked taillights.



