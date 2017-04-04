Aston Martin DB11 V8 not happening for now

Following an official debut in Geneva last year, the Aston Martin DB11 is already in production and is currently available only with the brand’s V12 engine. This is about to change soon, as the British marque is reportedly going to present the V8 variant of the car during the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show in mid-April.



During China’s largest auto show, the DB11 will finally arrive in a version powered by the Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter eight-cylinder biturbo motor, expected to deliver more than 530 horsepower (395 kilowatt) in this application. Put another way, this will be the British version of the Mercedes AMG GT S, which uses the same engine.



