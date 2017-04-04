Aston Martin DB11 V8 not happening for now

gaf42 submitted on 4/4/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:49:05 PM

0 user comments | Views : 314 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: aston martin, db 11

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Following an official debut in Geneva last year, the Aston Martin DB11 is already in production and is currently available only with the brand’s V12 engine.

This is about to change soon, as the British marque is reportedly going to present the V8 variant of the car during the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show in mid-April.

During China’s largest auto show, the DB11 will finally arrive in a version powered by the Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter eight-cylinder biturbo motor, expected to deliver more than 530 horsepower (395 kilowatt) in this application. Put another way, this will be the British version of the Mercedes AMG GT S, which uses the same engine.

Read Article


Aston Martin DB11 V8 not happening for now

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]