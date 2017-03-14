Aston Martin Isn't Wasting Time On Autonomous Technology - Focus To Remain On Driving Passion

Agent009 submitted on 3/14/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:58:12 PM

0 user comments | Views : 554 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Everywhere you look these days it’s as if every automaker is busy at work developing autonomous technologies, at least to an extent.

Not Aston Martin. The iconic English brand is currently in something of a product renaissance, specifically the all-new DB11, the insane Vulcan and upcoming Valkyrie hypercar, as well as its just announced racing-inspired AMR brand. We were fortunate to speak with Vice President and Chief Special Operation Officer David King at Geneva last week, and were reminded once again why we love Aston Martin.

Read Article


Aston Martin Isn't Wasting Time On Autonomous Technology - Focus To Remain On Driving Passion

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]