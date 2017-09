The DB11 was the first Aston Martin to get electronics from Mercedes, and the company recently revealed a new V8 version that borrows the 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine from an AMG GT. In an interview with Drive, the DB11's Vehicle Line Director, Paul Barritt, said that the company could look for other Mercedes engines to help meet increasingly strict fuel economy standards. Aston Martin hit the headlines when it announced that it would borrow engines and electronics from Mercedes-AMG.The DB11 was the first Aston Martin to get electronics from Mercedes, and the company recently revealed a new V8 version that borrows the 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine from an AMG GT. In an interview with Drive, the DB11's Vehicle Line Director, Paul Barritt, said that the company could look for other Mercedes engines to help meet increasingly strict fuel economy standards.



