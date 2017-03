Aston Martin is planning a new mid-engined supercar to launch in 2021 as a rival to the McLaren 720S and Ferrari 488 GTB. It will be the second mid-engined Aston model, following the limited-edition Valkyrie hypercar, due in 2019.



Aston boss Andy Palmer said the launch of the Valkyrie (pictured below), the name of which was confirmed at the Geneva motor show, was important in establishing Aston as a credible maker of mid-engined models.







Read Article