Aston Martin Promises To Permanent Ban Of Slot Holders If They Try To Flip Valkyrie Purchase

Just 150 road-going examples of the Valkyrie will be built, and with demand likely to outstrip supply some customers who have ordered a car could look to profit by selling their order. This practice, known as 'flipping', has become more common in the supercar market in recent years, especially with such cars being considered as investment purchases.

In a tweet responding to a query about an online advert apparently offering a Valkyrie build slot for sale, Palmer said: “I doubt they have a slot, but if they do and we identify who flipped, they lose the car. If they flip, then they never get another special”.