Aston Martin RR concept is a stunning supercar proposal

The arrival of the Aston Martin Vulcan and eventual AM-RB001 are thrusting the legendary British automaker headlong into the future. Both cars come pre-loaded with more than 800 horsepower (596 kilowatts), and enough aerodynamic bodywork to make a space shuttle blush. But one designer thinks a third supercar could form the perfect triage of performance and style within the lineup.



French rendering artist Adrien Fuinel came up with the handsome concept car you see here. He calls it the Aston Martin RR, and while shares a number of cues with the Vulcan, it comes paired to a sleeker, more road-friendly body that falls in line with the rest of the cars in the lineup, including the new DB11.



