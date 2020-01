Aston Martin has been rescued by a £182 million investment from Lawrence Stroll, owner of Racing Point F1. Also chipping in another £318m are many of the existing shareholders. As part of the deal, the Racing Point team will become Aston Martin Racing from 2021.

And make no mistake, this £500m package is indeed a rescue. Aston had done so badly in the past year that getting the vital DBX SUV into production was beginning to look unlikely. This deal should secure that future.