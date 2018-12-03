Aston Martin To Answer McLaren's P1 With HyperCar Of It's Own

The car, known as the brother of the Valkyrie by its development team, has been given the internal development goal of establishing a new benchmark for hypercars in the £1m price bracket in around 2021, ahead of any of the established players re-entering the market. Both the LaFerrari and McLaren P1 were launched in 2013 and, while production of both has ceased, such halo cars are typically replaced at extended intervals. The gap between the launch of the Enzo and the LaFerrari was 11 years and, were such a gap repeated, it would mean the Aston-Red Bull car stealing a march on them.



Read Article