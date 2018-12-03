Aston Martin To Answer McLaren's P1 With HyperCar Of It's Own

Agent009 submitted on 3/12/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:51:28 PM

0 user comments | Views : 764 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The car, known as the brother of the Valkyrie by its development team, has been given the internal development goal of establishing a new benchmark for hypercars in the £1m price bracket in around 2021, ahead of any of the established players re-entering the market.

Both the LaFerrari and McLaren P1 were launched in 2013 and, while production of both has ceased, such halo cars are typically replaced at extended intervals. The gap between the launch of the Enzo and the LaFerrari was 11 years and, were such a gap repeated, it would mean the Aston-Red Bull car stealing a march on them.



Read Article


Aston Martin To Answer McLaren's P1 With HyperCar Of It's Own

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]