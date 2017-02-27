Aston Martin V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing editions lack wings

After joining forces to develop the AM-RB 001 hypercar, Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing are teaming up once again, although it’s a lot less exciting this time around.

The Vantage S in both V8 and V12 flavors has been customized by Gaydon’s “Q by Aston Martin” bespoke division with some of the cosmetic tweaks taking inspiration from the Red Bull Racing team to cater “the most devoted Formula 1 enthusiast.”

As standard, both cars are going to wear a Mariana Blue paint derived from Red Bull Racing’s F1 livery, but clients can ask Aston Martin to paint the car in satin Mariana Blue or gloss Tungsten Silver. Regardless of desired hue, all these fancy Vantage S models will have the front grille, splitter, side strakes, and rear diffuser finished off in carbon fiber, while the brake calipers and some of the body accents will come in either red or yellow.

