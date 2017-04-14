Aston Martin Vanquish S Red Arrows Honors British Royal Air Force

Following the launch of the Vantage S Blades Edition and V12 Vantage S Spitfire 80 Edition in recent years, Aston Martin now has another aviation-themed car available in limited quantities. Based on the Vanquish S, the coupe modified by the company’s bespoke “Q” division has been named after the British Royal Airforce’s own aerobatic unit, the “Red Arrows.”



Only 10 cars are ever going to be made and all of them will be painted in “Eclat Red” as a nod to the livery applied onto the Hawk trainer aircraft. The predominantly red body is contrasted by an exposed carbon fiber roof adorned with the “charge” pattern to resemble the canopy design of a fast jet. Also unique to this special edition are the Union Jack enamel wing badges.



