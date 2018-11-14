Aston Martin's First SUV Caught Testing In Production Trim

Aston Martin has confirmed that its first-ever SUV model will be called DBX and launch before the end of next year.

The brand has also released official 'spy' images showing the car's near-production bodywork. 

The DBX was first previewed as a concept car in 2015 but had been tipped to take another name for production, with Varekai one of the rumoured possibilities. Unlike the concept, the production DBX will feature a more conventional five-door layout rather than the sleeker three-door design that was originally expected.



User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

This is about as good as can be expected. You can't sell an SUV in volume that has little or no headroom like a DB11. It needs to be a bit practical. The question is what is it under the skin? Is it a Mercedes GLE or somehow the Aston Chassis reworked to underpin an SUV?

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/14/2018 10:46:20 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

