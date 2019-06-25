Aston Martin's Research Indicates It's New SUV Needs To Appeal To Women Buyers

As Aston Martin prepares to launch its first SUV, the DBX, the British luxury automaker is opening up about how it designed it.

In an interview with Motoring.com.au, Simon Sproule, Aston Martin’s global marketing boss, says women are behind the boom in SUV sales. In the DBX’s development, Aston Martin completed extensive research into the needs and desires of SUV buyers, discovering women are more eager for such high-riding models than men.

According to Sproule, women want to feel safe and protected while also being able to see ahead of them on the road. SUVs provide that for women. Sproule added SUVs are attractive to both sexes. It just so happens what women want in a vehicle correlates with crossovers and SUVs.



