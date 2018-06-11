Aston Martin shows interior of new Valkyrie hypercar in newly released images







The upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie is definitely one of the new cars that the automotive world is waiting for. With a total output of whooping 1,130 hp from its immensely dynamic powertrain, the Valkyrie is touted as a hypercar from the gods, and Aston Martin is making a case of it by posting official images of this new creation on Instagram.



Aston Martin released not just one but three official images of the Valkyrie on Instagram. One of these images show the Valkyrie as viewed from top, while another presents the hypercar from the side. Aston Martin was also kind enough to offer a glimpse of the interior of the Valkyrie.



Read Article