At $80K Is The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio The Best Bargain In A Performance SUV?

I’m here to officially notify you hell has certainly frozen over, pigs can fly, and tomorrow is the first Twelfth of Never.

I know these indisputable facts for two reasons. One: in the run of a day, I had multiple members of the opposite sex wave at me from their cars while on the highway, the reason for which I will explain in detail later. The second: I’ve finally driven a properly sporty SUV that ticks all the boxes. Over two days in Detroit, I had the chance to experience Alfa Romeo’s first-ever SUV, the Stelvio, in its North American home.

User Comments

MDarringer

Press junket breathless review...

$80K is $30K too much for a Stelvio.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/14/2018 3:48:40 PM   

