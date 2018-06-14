At $80K Is The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio The Best Bargain In A Performance SUV?

I’m here to officially notify you hell has certainly frozen over, pigs can fly, and tomorrow is the first Twelfth of Never. I know these indisputable facts for two reasons. One: in the run of a day, I had multiple members of the opposite sex wave at me from their cars while on the highway, the reason for which I will explain in detail later. The second: I’ve finally driven a properly sporty SUV that ticks all the boxes. Over two days in Detroit, I had the chance to experience Alfa Romeo’s first-ever SUV, the Stelvio, in its North American home.



